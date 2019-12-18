



If you’re the outdoorsy type, and you constantly find yourself gravitating toward the road less traveled, then you’re probably familiar with the Narrows in Zion National Park. But if you’ve never had the chance to visit the Narrows yourself, we’ve got some great news for you.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that a $1.5 million deal has just ensured Zion National Park will be open to the public permanently. Seriously—forever.

The 16-mile Narrows Trail follows the Virgin River and winds through some of the most breathtaking slot canyons in Zion. It’s widely revered as the premier hike in the park. However, it begins outside of the park’s borders and that part of the trail crosses over privately owned land (the 880-acre Simon Gulch), so it was vulnerable to things like development or closure. But the Trust for Public Lands announced it came to an agreement with the long-time landowners, the Bulloch family.

“Today, we’re proud to announce that we’ve struck a deal: Simon Gulch is now protected with a conservation easement guaranteeing permanent public access to the last at-risk section of the Narrows Trail,” the Trust for Public Land announced.

Currently the park regulates the number of hikers that can pass through each day (up to 90 people), and you must obtain a permit if you wish to hike the trail (which are understandably tough to get due to high demand).

Reservations are available online during a three-month timeframe. On the fifth day of each month at 10 a.m. MT, reservations for the following month become available. So, you’ll need to plan your trip ahead of time if you want to visit this amazing outdoor destination.

Last month, Zion celebrated its centennial, and we can’t think of any better time to celebrate this magical national park than on the heels of its 100th birthday. The good news is, if you’re looking to hike the Narrows Trail in the future, you’ve got plenty of time to get your reservations in. It’s not going anywhere.

