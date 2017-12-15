10 of the Best Places to Park Your RV in the United States





So you’ve finally scored the RV of your dreams and you’ve got a little time. Where to? The possibilities are endless, right? And maybe even a little intimidating.

You don’t want to waste any of your valuable time going to a site that’s just okay, when you can go to one that’s downright incredible. We’ve put together a list that should help you narrow down your options. Below are our top picks for the best places to park your van in the United States.

You’ve probably heard about how beautiful the northeast is in the fall what with the colors of the leaves and all but honestly, this is a beautiful place to visit year round. If it’s winter, be prepared for cold and snow (but small numbers of crowds and tourists) and if it’s peak season, use it as the perfect escape from summertime heat and humidity.

Peter’s site is hand’s down one of the coolest places we’ve camped. It’s a bit of an uphill climb so make sure you have ample clearance on your vehicle. If it’s muddy you may want to consider four wheel drive. The 360 degree view from the top though is one of the best around. Bonus: it’s only about 45 minutes away from Asheville.

This site has an awesome location: it sits in the middle of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and is just a stone’s throw from Bryce Canyon National Park and Kodachrome Basin State Park. There’s slot canyons to explore and lots of hiking, rock climbing too if you’re into that. The views aren’t bad either!

This site is rugged (in the best of ways of course). And remote. And devoid of light pollution. If you want a real desert experience, park your van here. It’s about an hour west of Las Vegas and sits in the Mojave.

Red sunsets, open sky and miles of beautiful country await you at this site. Though you’ll have your RV, there’s also teepees on the property! And horses. It’s a one of a kind place to park.

If you love wine and all things wine, you might want to consider this site. You can purchase a bottle of wine that’s made on site and then wake up to orderly rows of grapes as the sun comes up just over the hill beyond your site.

You’ve probably seen more than enough reasons on Instagram to visit the Pacific Northwest so what are you waiting for. Pack your gear and head on out!

If you’ve ever wanted to camp on an island, here’s your chance to do so. Slow Boat Farm is a small working farm and offers tons lots of open space for you to kick back and relax as well as a private kayak launch. (Don’t have your own boat? No worries, kayak tours can be arranged with advance notice.)

Tucked in a the far southwest corner of Colorado is a site worth trekking to. It’s got 5 RV/Trailer sites and also a self guided tour of some Anasazi Ruins nearby. There’s also gorgeous mountain views.

If you’re looking for your own little plot of land a short drive from Joshua Tree National Park, look no further than this site. It sits on 5 acres, has a rustic shelter on it that makes for some pretty cool photos and it’s guaranteed awesome stargazing due the the lack of light pollution. Joshua Tree has a way of renewing my soul. I can’t exactly explain why. But the desert and the rock formations and the feeling of isolation have been the perfect reset for me several times in my life. And yet the whole park is just a short day’s drive from the modern world.

Editors’ Note: In addition to being Hipcamp Field Scouts Erin and Caroline are freelance web designers, photographers and writers who are based in Asheville, North Carolina. Follow their adventures at @e.mcgrady + @carolineperdue and their blog Authentic Asheville.

Read more from Hipcamp

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!