The 10 hottest surfer girls in the world





Before you write us off as misogynistic pigs, allow us to explain how we came up with our list of the hottest girls in pro surfing…

The women on the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) World Tour are some of the most gifted and beautiful athletes in the world, and narrowing the list to 10 was no easy task. After countless intra-office battles and arguments, the final 10 hottest girls in surfing were picked with these attributes in mind: beauty, surfing prowess, and what they bring to the sport. Here they are, in ascending order.

10. Sage Erickson

DOB: December 28, 1990

Hometown: Ventura, California

Stance: Regular

After a slow start to the year, Sage’s surfing kicked into gear during the last two stops on the women’s 2013 World Tour, taking a third in Portugal and a fifth in France. A California born and bred surfer girl, Sage has killer curves, a mop of unruly blonde locks, and a wicked frontside carve thanks to her Rincon point upbringing. Despite a 16th-place finish on the year-end ratings, expect big things from Sage in 2014.

facebook.com/sageerickson

instagram.com/sageerickson

twitter.com/Sageerickson

9. Quincy Davis

DOB: May 18, 1995

Hometown: Montauk, New York

Stance: Regular

The youngest on the top 10 list, Quincy Davis is the hottest thing to come out of the East Coast since Lisa Anderson. A New York native, Quincy splits her time between Long Island and Puerto Rico, and recently displayed her skills on the national stage with “Today Show” host Matt Lauer. The news anchor had a heavy wipeout in the dumping Long Island shorebreak and nearly had to be rescued by the petite princess of East Coast surfing. Too bad “Baywatch” was cancelled; Quincy would have been perfect cast as a sexy lifeguard!

quincydavissurf.com

facebook.com/quincyrdavis

instagram.com/quincydavis

twitter.com/quincydavis

8. Laura Enever

DOB: November 14, 1991

Hometown: North Narrabeen, Australia

Stance: Regular

Laura had a rocky year on the 2013 Women’s ASP World Tour, which was chronicled in her web series, “I Am Laura,” but just made the cut and will be back on the tour in 2014. Good thing, too, because the spunky and energetic blonde is a favorite of fans due to her infectious smile, incredible surfing, and “less is more” bikini choices.

lauraenever.com.au

facebook.com/lauraeneverfans

instagram.com/lauraenever

twitter.com/lauraenever

7. Coco Ho

DOB: April 28, 1991

Hometown: Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Stance: Regular

Hailing from Hawaiian surfing royalty (Coco’s dad, Michael, has won the Triple Crown twice and brother Mason is one of Hawaii’s top pros), Coco is one of the most popular girls on the World Tour thanks to her bubbly personality and life-of-the-party dance moves. An athletic and spontaneous surfer, Coco figures to be on this list for years to come.

xococoho.com

facebook.com/Coco-Ho

instagram.com/xococoho

twitter.com/coco_ho

6. Stephanie Gilmore

DOB: January 29, 1988

Hometown: Coolangatta, Australia

Stance: Regular

Stephanie Gilmore won her first major pro surf contest at just 17 years old. Since then she hasn’t looked back and has now racked up an amazing five ASP world titles. A fan of guitars and long pointbreaks, Gilmore is a national celebrity in her native Australia, and like her counterpart Maya Gabeira, she posed (tastefully) nude in the ESPN Body Issue. Despite not winning the world title in 2012, Gilmore is considered a threat every year.

stephgilmore.com

facebook.com/stephaniegilmoreofficialpage

instagram.com/stephaniegilmore

twitter.com/Steph_gilmore

5. Maya Gabeira

DOB: April 10, 1987

Hometown: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Stance: Goofy

Maya Gabeira made international news headlines in October when she nearly drowned in 70- to 80-foot surf at the Portuguese big-wave spot Nazare, only to be resuscitated by her tow-in partner, Carlos Burle. Gabeira also broke her ankle on the wipeout and got into a bit of a tiff with big-wave legend Laird Hamilton, who questioned her skills. After the wipeout, she quickly launched into a rehab program, telling GrindTV, “I’ve been on an intensive rehab program and I’m on my last 15 days of it, so I wouldn’t call it being on a bench!”

mayagabeira.com

facebook.com/Maya-Gabeira

instagram.com/mgabeira

twitter.com/MGABEIRA

4. Malia Manuel

DOB: August 9, 1993

Hometown: Wailua, Kauai, Hawaii

Stance: Regular

Hailing from the Garden Isle, Malia Manuel is the epitome of Hawaiian beauty. Despite having an off year on the World Championship Tour in 2013, Malia managed to finish 13th overall and won the Supergirl Pro in Oceanside, California. With a smooth and progressive surf style, look for a rebound in 2014 as Malia channels her Kauai heroes like Andy and Bruce Irons.

maliamanuel.com

facebook.com/maliamanuel

instagram.com/maliamanuel

twitter.com/maliamanuel

3. Alana Blanchard

DOB: March 5, 1990

Hometown: Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii

Stance: Regular

Famous for her racy Instagram photos, Alana’s surfing has quietly improved over the last couple of years. Dating one of the best young surfers in the world, Jack Freestone, Alana and Jack have come to be known as the biggest power couple in all of surfing. A former No. 1 on this list, Alana is on her way to being one of the most popular surfers in the world, period. Just look at her Instagram numbers—831,636 and counting—which is way more than even Kelly Slater.

facebook.com/AlanaBlanchardFanPage

instagram.com/alanarblanchard

twitter.com/alanaRblanchard

2. Kelia Moniz

DOB: February 5, 1993

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Stance: Goofy

A two-time ASP World Longboard champion, Kelia grew up in a house full of surfers. She has four brothers (Seth, Isaiah, Joshua, and Micah), who are all talented surfers in their own right, and dad Tony was a top pro in the ’80s. A tomboy growing up, Kelia now travels the world surfing and modeling for Roxy and is the most stylish and graceful surfer on this list. If you want to get to know Kelia better, we suggest avoiding the four brothers and instead getting a lesson at the family’s surf school in Waikiki called Faith Surf School.

keliamoniz.com

facebook.com/Kelia-Moniz

instagram.com/keliamoniz

twitter.com/keliamoniz

1. Carissa Moore

DOB: August 27, 1992

Hometown: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

Stance: Regular

If there were any girl on this list who you’d want your daughter to emulate, it would be Carissa Moore. The most talented surfer on the Women’s World Tour, Carissa is the nicest girl in the world—until she pulls on a contest jersey. With ruthless efficiency, Carissa sealed her second world title in Portugal this past October. Along with her competitive accolades, Carissa was named one of Glamour magazine’s “Woman Of The Year” in 2013. The most impressive aspect of Carissa’s resume isn’t even related to surfing, however—it’s the positive, empowering message she sends to young women after getting past body-related self esteem issues when she was younger. The odds-on favorite to win the 2014 Women’s ASP world title, Carissa is in a class of her own.

carissamoore.com

facebook.com/CarissaSurfs

instagram.com/rissmoore10

twitter.com/rissmoore10

More surfing stories on GrindTV

Is Kepa Acero the world’s greatest surf explorer?

Surfer Mia Belluche leads inspiring road to recovery after traumatic accident

Alana Blanchard documents life as the world’s most popular surfer girl

Jamie Mitchell talks catching a 60-foot wave

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!