‘Arctic Dreams,’ by Barry Lopez GET IT

Usually, wilderness adventure books focus on the human, whose struggle against an alluring, yet unforgiving landscape elevates our species. This book is about that landscape. With no specific adventure driving the plot, the drama of place unfolds more subtly as if you were observing the Arctic Ocean from a remote rocky beach by yourself. Lopez’s reverence for the natural world and the beauty he captures of the people, science and history of Arctic places will whisk you away on frigid winds.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!