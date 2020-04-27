‘Barbarian Days,’ by William Finnegan GET IT

A journalist and staff writer for The New Yorker since the 1980s, William Finnegan is also one of surfing’s greatest storytellers. In his memoir, which won him a Pulitzer in 2016, Finnegan takes us on an lifelong, existential journey that any lover of adventure and self-fulfillment can appreciate, but in which those chasers of Earth’s perfect, fleeting moments (skiers, paddlers, and especially surfers) will find poetic affirmation.

