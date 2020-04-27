BONUS HOMEWORK:
1. Swimming to Antarctica: Tales of a Long-Distance Swimmer, by Lynne Cox
2. The Push: A Climber’s Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits, by Tommy Caldwell
3. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, by Douglas Preston
4. The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird, by Joshua Hammer
5. Astoria: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson’s Lost Pacific Empire: A Story of Wealth, Ambition, and Survival, by Peter Star
6. West with the Night, by Beryl Markham
7. Climb To Conquer: The Untold Story of WWII’s 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops, by Peter Shelton
8. Kings of the Yukon: One Summer Paddling Across the Far North, by Adam Weymouth
9. Coleman Eddie Would Go: The Story of Eddie Aikau, Hawaiian Hero, by Stuart Holmes
10. Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness, by Edward Abbey
