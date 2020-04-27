BONUS HOMEWORK:

1. Swimming to Antarctica: Tales of a Long-Distance Swimmer, by Lynne Cox

2. The Push: A Climber’s Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits, by Tommy Caldwell

3. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, by Douglas Preston

4. The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird, by Joshua Hammer

5. Astoria: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson’s Lost Pacific Empire: A Story of Wealth, Ambition, and Survival, by Peter Star

6. West with the Night, by Beryl Markham

7. Climb To Conquer: The Untold Story of WWII’s 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops, by Peter Shelton

8. Kings of the Yukon: One Summer Paddling Across the Far North, by Adam Weymouth

9. Coleman Eddie Would Go: The Story of Eddie Aikau, Hawaiian Hero, by Stuart Holmes

10. Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness, by Edward Abbey

