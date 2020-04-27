‘Living the Best Day Ever,’ by Hendri Coetzee GET IT

Pieced together from a lifetime of detailed journal entries that were being readied for publication at the time of his tragic death (spoiler alert) and published posthumously, this is the story of one of the world’s most skilled and audacious expedition kayakers to ever live. Whether you’re a paddler or not, the only time you will put this book down is to Google the unimaginably remote and dangerous stretches that Coetzee descends (often alone) and to flip right back to the beginning after you finish it. (Kindle version available on Amazon.)

