'No Picnic on Mt. Kenya,' by Felice Benuzzi

The Great Escape meets Meru. Need I say more? OK. Fine. In 1943, in WWII-ravaged Kenya, three Italian prisoners break out of a British P.O.W. camp to climb Mount Kenya using only what supplies and tools they’ve been able to sneak, scrounge, and cobble together. The most incredible part about this outrageous adventure is that it’s completely, F-ing true!

