‘Swell,’ by Liz Clark GET IT

Imagine setting sail for faraway lands in pursuit of personal freedom, enlightenment, and great surf breaks. Now imagine if that trip never ended. Captain Liz Clark not only imagined it, she lived it. In fact, she’s still out there. She’s sailed around the world for over 12 years and 20,000 miles, much of it alone. Anchoring only when the surf’s up, to explore a remote island or new culture, or to write this book.

