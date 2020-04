‘The Emerald Mile,’ by Kevin Fedarko GET IT

Veteran outdoor writer and raft guide Kevin Fedarko puts you in the cockpit, at water level of the most famous stretch of whitewater in the world, as he tells the true story of an adventure achievement of the, ahem, grandest proportions. You’ll feel the spray lapping over the bow with every turn of the page.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!