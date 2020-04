‘The Golden Spruce,’ by John Vaillant GET IT

One part environmental witness, one part well-researched anthropology, and one part wilderness adventure, with a healthy splash of mystery. John Vaillant pieces together the story of a miraculously unique 300-year-old Sitka spruce tree off the coast of British Columbia and the mystery and culture surrounding the tree’s untimely demise.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!