‘Tracking the Wild Coomba,’ by Robert Cocuzzo GET IT

Cocuzzo literally retraces the life of one of the most influential skiers of all time. Following his ski tracks all over the world, from New England to Jackson Hole to France, interviewing those who knew the legend personally, and all the while trying to imagine what it was like to be and ski like Doug Coombs.

