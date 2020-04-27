‘Winterdance,’ by Gary Paulsen GET IT

What if, instead of going on a hike in the woods, Bill Bryson had hopped off the couch and entered one of the most complicated, grueling, and dangerous expedition races on the planet? That’s the best way I can describe the story of how renowned young adult adventure novelist Gary Paulsen (Hatchet), with minimal mushing experience, undertook a quest to race a team of dogs in the iconic Iditarod.

