



100-liter Scully Duffel

$88, mec.ca

The Scully is a novel solution to drybag users’ classic veritcal-packing conundrum from Mountain Equipment Co-op, Canada’s outdoor gear cooperative/manufacturer.

The Scully is the novel solution to this packing conundrum from Mountain Equipment Co-op, Canada’s outdoor gear cooperative/manufacturer. The northern minds at MEC were certainly thinking outside the box to deliver such a rectangular shape, which made an easier fit to stack and, with handles galore, rig in the canoe. The internal roll-top sealed out the little bit of weather we countered, as well as the water that seemed to collect and pool on the flat top of the inner bag. Loading and unloading ease was the 100-liter Scully’s biggest merit, with a convenient inner mesh lining in the top flap for wet gear, and a removable purge valve that can turn this watertight cube-bag into a cooler (or into a shower as seen in the video below). Who needs showers though when you sweat it out on the portage? That’s also where the bag’s cleverly pocketed internal straps came in huge. Though we quickly found out on our approach down and into the lake chain—a four-mile, 2,000-vertical-foot slog from our seaplane dropoff at the alpine Ptarmigan Lake—that the basic webbing straps don’t pack enough padding for a long, steep haul or extended portage, where we were left jerry-rigging a packed puffy-coat into padding.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

