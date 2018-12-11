102-year-old Woman Becomes Oldest Skydiver in The World

Most 102-year-olds don’t celebrate their birthdays by hurtling towards the Earth from 14,000 feet in the air and breaking a world record in the process, but this Southern Australian resident isn’t afraid to take the leap.

Skydiving every year since her 100th birthday, Irene O’Shea made her third jump this past Sunday not only to celebrate, but also to honor her daughter who passed away from Motor Neuron Disease. According to SA Diving, O’Shea saw this year’s skydive as the “perfect opportunity” to raise awareness for MND. Among almost 50 people waiting for her on the ground were her 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her late daughter’s husband.

So far, the skydiving grandma has raised around $12,000 for the disease, and is hoping this year’s jump will raise another $10,000.

When asked by Channel Nine about her adventurous side and if she’d call herself an adrenaline junkie, O’Shea responded, “As far as I’m concerned I’m the same as everyone else, just a normal person.”

Watch the record-breaking dive below.

The record was previously held by Bryson William Verdun Hayes, who went skydiving at the ripe age of 101 and 38 days in May of 2017.