Why do you standup paddle? Here at SUP Magazine, we’re not so much concerned with how you answer, just that you enjoy this wonderful sport that we’re lucky enough to practice. The video above is full of beauty—amazing waves, gorgeous paddling locations, happy people—and at 11 minutes, it gives us 11 reasons to be thankful for SUP.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

