12 years after horrible crash, Tanner Hall gets redemption on ‘Chad’s Gap’

Twelve years ago, legendary freeskier Tanner Hall suffered one of the hardest and most memorable crashes in skiing history. He came up short on the iconic 120-foot Chad’s Gap in the Utah backcountry, shattering both of his ankles at the same time:
Since his horrific crash, Hall never returned to Chad’s Gap. That is, until the man known as “Ski Boss” showed up Wednesday, swallowed his fear and got his redemption by slaying the beast:
“Don’t let fear dictate your direction or decisions,” Hall captioned the above Instagram post. “Feels good to know I got a lil bit of redemption today. Thanks to everyone who made the day what it was!”
Hall made the trip out to Chad’s Gap with photographer Brett Benson, who was part of the crew that discovered the gap back in 1999, and according to Benson’s Instagram, the feat was nothing short of inspirational to witness in person:
The mental game that @tannerhall420 has to have to come back and jump Chad's after breaking both of his ankles 12 years ago on it, is beyond me. I have photographed every major ski session on Chad's Gap since we found it in 1999. I still get just as excited as the first time we did it and yesterday was legendary. The best part is the world didn't have to hear me yelling "His ankles are broken" again lol. A big shout out for @seth_kleinn for guinea piggy it, @t_prizm for taking his game to the next level and Tanner AKA #skiboss for throwing the largest 3 I've ever seen over it. PC @noahwetzel #skihistory
