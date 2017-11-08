12’6″ SUPs vs. 20′ Waves

Let’s start with a pretty basic fact: 12’6″ SUP raceboards were never designed to be paddled through waves in the triple-overhead range. But that small factoid wasn’t enough to stop over 20 of world’s top paddlers from competing in punishing swell during the 2017 Red Bull Heavy Water race held in San Francisco, CA. While the event itself has come and gone, the epic footage continues to roll out. In this edit, we get to see just how gnarly the conditions were as paddlers battled massive waves in Ocean Beach.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

