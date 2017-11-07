15-year-old Caroline Marks becomes youngest surfer ever to qualify for Championship Tour





With the 2017 World Surf League Women’s Qualifying Series (QS) wrapping up its final event a few days ago, 15-year-old Caroline Marks has officially qualified for the Championship Tour (CT). In doing so, the Floridian has become the youngest surfer ever (male or female) to qualify for surfing’s big leagues.

Marks has been on a fast-track to surf stardom since a young age. She has 17 national titles attributed to her name, is the youngest NSSA Open Girls National Champion and is the youngest surfer ever to compete in a CT event when she was a wildcard at Lower Trestles in 2015.

The 2017 season was the first attempt by Marks at qualifying, and it went pretty well if you ask us. She had a second place finish at the QS 6,000 Pantin Pro in Galicia, Spain and third at the Supergirl Pro in Oceanside, California that helped propel her up the ratings.

As she told SURFER in a recent interview:

“At the beginning of the year, I had no idea I wanted to qualify. I wasn’t thinking about it at all. Things just happened so fast. I was mainly focusing on my surfing this year, and I think that helped me a lot, because I wasn’t putting any pressure on myself. But now that I’ve made it, I’m really stoked. This is what I want to do. I feel like I’m ready for it now.”

Marks will also be the only new face on the Women’s CT for 2018. It will certainly be a tough learning curve, but with everything Marks has accomplished in her short career, she certainly looks ready for this challenge.

