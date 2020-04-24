Basic Orienteering

Most of us that spend a lot of time in the backcountry rely on digital maps, like Gaia. They are easier to use and more precise than old-school triangulation with a map and compass—that is, until your phone dies and you’re SOL. For those with access to a small patch of woods, the best way to learn orienteering is to have a friend flag a course and take turns testing each other.

