Cook in Cast Iron

A long lost camping skill is cooking in a cast iron skillet or dutch oven, over an open fire. Sure, cast iron cookware is heavy and not completely necessary on most camping trips, but a hardy chili and cornbread will create a lot of joy on a wet and cold day. Learning to keep a low, steady fire and having the patience to bake in cast iron should be on everyone’s list.

