End of the Route

Pick your favorite bus or train route and run or bike to its terminus. Experiencing the same path but in a new way and at a slower pace is a great way to gain appreciation for an area you thought you knew well, but may have overlooked a bit. At home I’ve been running my old school bus route and it’s brought back a lot of great childhood memories.

