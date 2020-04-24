Every Single Street

This challenge is both simple and heinous. The goal is run, walk, bike, or crawl every single street in your city or town. It was popularized by ultra-runner Ricky Gates in 2018 when he ran every street in San Francisco: a jaw-dropping 1,200 miles in 40 days. This will be easier for those of us from small towns and for those in big cities, start by doing Every Single Neighborhood Street.

