Night in a Hammock

You can buy a reasonable hammock online for less than it costs to fill my truck with gas. Then all you need is a pair of sturdy trees (or fence posts or bunk beds) and you’re ready for a totally unique night. If possible, do try to sleep outside and pick a night without rain in the forecast. I find that sleeping with a pad under me helps my back feel better the next day, too.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!