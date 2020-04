Raised Beds

With summer rapidly approaching, there is no better time to start planting gardens. Raised beds are my favorite—and often the most useful for new gardeners—for a few reasons. They’re self-contained, can be constructed almost anywhere, vary in size, and don’t require you to have good soil. Start simple, with just a few types of plants, and pick ones that grow well in your climate.

