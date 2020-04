Try Bird Watching

As the son of a biologist, I learned at a young age how many different birds visit a feeder on any day. Mom was always excited to spot new warblers and sparrows and call back at them. Getting into bird watching doesn’t require fancy binoculars. Just pay more attention to bird calls and feather colors, and research when you spot one you don’t know.

