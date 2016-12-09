1,800 female motorcyclists gang up for Babes Ride Out 4





Eighteen hundred women, bikes, camping, welding, free tattoos, karaoke, live music, dance parties and four days of epic motorcycle rides through the desert with a strict no-boys policy: Babes Ride Out (BRO) is an event not to be missed.

Now in its fourth year, BRO attracts female riders from all over the world.

These likeminded babes take over the Joshua Tree campground for four days of anything and everything moto and badass.

Being that I had never been on a motorbike before in my life, I had no idea what to expect. Prior to going, I confidently told my mom, “Don’t worry, I’m just going to shoot. There is absolutely no way I would ever want a motorcycle!”

Within 24 hours, that all changed.

“There are a ton of badass girls going to BRO,” rider Kaelin Cassidy told me. “Progressive and eager to adventure and live life. There are so many insanely talented and inspiring ladies!”

For four days, everywhere you looked in Joshua Tree, there was a crew of hardcore babes with their bikes. They literally took the place over.

“When you meet someone else who rides, you immediately feel this bond with them,” said Taylor Carpenter. “You have this sense of respect for them and there is an automatic friendship between you both. It’s a very rare bond that you get to share with some of the most incredible people in the world.”

Each bike reflected the person who rode it. Although several of the same models were present, each woman had altered hers in some way, so every single bike was unique.

“I love that there are so many different types of motorcycles and that each bike has its own character and story,” Cassidy said. “Just like each person riding them.”

Whether it was the handlebars, the sissy bar or the exhaust, each bike was customized. Everyone thrived on checking out each other’s mods. Some ended up in long conversations discussing the vast possibilities of things they could change.

However, even though every bike was different, each woman seemed to take away the same things from riding it.

“I have a Harley 883,” explained Carpenter, “and she’s my everything. Whenever times are good or bad, my bike always knows how to cheer me up with the roar of that engine and [the] wind in my face. It’s a feeling of freedom you can’t find anywhere else.”

“Biking sets you aside from others. In a group of riders, you share the same common sense of adventure and thrill that most people can not get,” shared rider Jenny Smith. “It is an amazing way to meet long-lasting friends, and [create] stories with [them].”

The sense of freedom, adventure, good times and living in the moment were present throughout the whole event.

“Riding means it takes a tank of gas to clear all the BS out of your mind,” Theresa Bell told me.

“Babes Ride Out really made me realize how amazing women who ride are. It also opened up my eyes to connect likeminded people together who really know how to enjoy their lives and not hold anything back,” shared Sara Kinsky.

Going into this, all I knew about motorcycles was that they go fast and fall hard and that leather seemed to be a requirement.

I left, however, with a deep understanding and appreciation for the exhilarating freedom, solid grounding and therapeutic qualities that go along with riding one.

You simply have to experience it for yourself to get it.

