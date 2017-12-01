2017 Freestyle World Championships

Follow the action of the 2017 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships in San Juan, Argentina as it races toward its conclusion this weekend. Canadian Freestyle Kayak Team member Seth Ashworth is on site providing live updates on C&K’s Instagram channel @CANOEKAYAKMAG (he’s also uploading a series of video updates onto YouTube).

Aside from preliminary heats, highlights thus far have included the naming of two new squirt-boat world champions. Though ‘new’ is a relative term as Great Britain’s Claire O’Hara won her fifth squirt world title with a thrilling final run on the opening day of competition. Meanwhile, 50-year-old American Clay Wright won his third men’s squirt world title, 20 years exactly after he won his first, with a performance that included a high-scoring ‘mystery’ move which saw him disappear underwater for more than 20 seconds.

See the Event Site for full results and more details. Follow @ICFFreestyle on Instagram for additional coverage, and tune in for Friday’s livecast, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST), covering the women’s and men’s kayak quarterfinals, as well as the juniors women’s and junior men’s kayak semifinals, and concluding with the men’s canoe semifinal and the women’s and men’s kayak semifinal:



Plus,from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EST), covering the junior women’s and junior men’s kayak finals, as well as the men’s canoe final here:

As well as, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (EST, Sunday morning local time in Argentina) concluding the event’s action with coverage of the women’s and men’s kayak finals:

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

