2017 Freestyle World Championships

Follow the action of the 2017 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships in San Juan, Argentina as it races toward its conclusion this weekend. Canadian Freestyle Kayak Team member Seth Ashworth is on site providing live updates on C&K’s Instagram channel @CANOEKAYAKMAG (he’s also uploading a series of video updates onto YouTube).
World Championships update: Already almost half way through the competition, yesterday senior men cut from 60 competitors to 20 who will compete in quarter finals on Friday. Junior men’s and women’s cut to a top ten semi finals on Friday. The massive jumbotron in the background is running (almost) real time coverage and slow motion replays after each ride. No expense has been spared for this event. #worlds2017 #freestylekayaking #kayak
Aside from preliminary heats, highlights thus far have included the naming of two new squirt-boat world champions. Though ‘new’ is a relative term as Great Britain’s Claire O’Hara won her fifth squirt world title with a thrilling final run on the opening day of competition. Meanwhile, 50-year-old American Clay Wright won his third men’s squirt world title, 20 years exactly after he won his first, with a performance that included a high-scoring ‘mystery’ move which saw him disappear underwater for more than 20 seconds.
@rclaywright stole the show and the World Championship Squirt Boating title. After we all thought it couldn’t get any better he sank for a 20 second mystery move. Up until this point 8 seconds was a great mystery. Then on his last ride he sank deep into the darkness. A few of us felt he might be in trouble and stuck on the bottom of the river he had been down so long. Then with the crowd chanting off the seconds he arose at 20 seconds. This was so amazing to witness. #famagogofriends #icffreestyle #icfworlds #sinker #squirt
See the Event Site for full results and more details. Follow @ICFFreestyle on Instagram for additional coverage, and tune in for Friday’s livecast, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST), covering the women’s and men’s kayak quarterfinals, as well as the juniors women’s and junior men’s kayak semifinals, and concluding with the men’s canoe semifinal and the women’s and men’s kayak semifinal:
Plus, Saturday’s first livecast from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EST), covering the junior women’s and junior men’s kayak finals, as well as the men’s canoe final here:
As well as Saturday night’s second livecast, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (EST, Sunday morning local time in Argentina) concluding the event’s action with coverage of the women’s and men’s kayak finals:
— Check out C&K’s photo coverage of the 2015 Freestyle Worlds on Canada’s Ottawa River.
The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!