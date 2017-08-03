2017 Outdoor Retailer Paddling Accessories

LIVE from Summer @outdoorretailer 2017. This is @explorelements checking in with the latest & greatest gear to keep you happy on your next paddling adventure. Stay tuned for updates all week. —– We'll kick this off with the all new @yeti Panga submersible dry duffel bags: available soon, 3 sizes 50/75/100, $299/$349/$399, interior pockets, reinforced EVA bottom, etc… Great for your world kayak trips or next canoe outing. —– #outdoorretailer #outdoorretailer2017

A post shared by Canoe & Kayak (@canoekayakmag) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT