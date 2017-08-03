Adventure

2017 Outdoor Retailer Paddling Accessories

YETI PANGA:

YAKIMA SHOWDOWN:

LEVEL SIX SHORELINE BOOT

GEAR AID AKUA PADDLE/DIVE

JACKSON KAYAK CRUISE FC

NRS GUIDE SHIRT

GNAR BOX

SIERRA DESIGNS NITRO / CLOUD

BOREAL DESIGN STORM SERIES

SEA TO SUMMIT ALPHA SERIES

ASTRAL RINGO / TR1 MERGE HIKER

@astralfootwear has updated the Brewer, launched the TR1 Merge Hiker & has a new PFD, the Ringo. Brewer 2.0- This update has more spacing on the lugs to prevent clumping & allow the G-Rubber to work its magic. The upper is glued, instead of stitched, to the sole, for more durability & a new full sock liner provides even more comfort. Available in Jan. for $110. TR1 Merge- This mid-height ultra-light hiker will be available in Jan. for $140, & be available in the popular Rasta color option. Ringo PFD- This is the men's version of the Layla, utilizes organic Kapok, & will be available in Jan. for $150. —– #orshow #orshow2017 #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer #pfd #paddling #pfd —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements

A post shared by Canoe & Kayak (@canoekayakmag) on

ENO FUSE HAMMOCK SPREADER SYSTEM

— Check out last year’s standout paddling accessories from OR that caught our gear aficionado’s eye, as well as our latest batch of Field Tested gear reviews.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure