Following the success of 2017’s benefit tournament, YakAttack announces the 2018 annual event. On May 18 – 19 the tournament will be hosted at the same location as last year, at the Cedar Crest Conference Center at Twin Lakes State Park in Green Bay, Virginia.

The 2018 event will benefit Heros on the Water and Project Healing Waters, organizations that support our returning veterans. Last year YakAttack donated nearly $23,000 to these organizations.