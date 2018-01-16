Following the success of 2017’s benefit tournament, YakAttack announces the 2018 annual event. On May 18 – 19 the tournament will be hosted at the same location as last year, at the Cedar Crest Conference Center at Twin Lakes State Park in Green Bay, Virginia.
The 2018 event will benefit Heros on the Water and Project Healing Waters, organizations that support our returning veterans. Last year YakAttack donated nearly $23,000 to these organizations.
Registration will open February 5th at 7 pm EST. In 2017 all available slots were filled within 48 hours, be sure to secure your slot once the registration is available here:
