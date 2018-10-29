2018 Red Bull Heavy Water Called Off

Mother Nature does not always cooperate.

Due to a lack of significant swell during the 2018 Red Bull Heavy Water weather window (October 15 – November 2), this year’s highly-anticipated SUP race in San Francisco has been called off.

Official Statement:

Due to unfavorable swell conditions, Red Bull Heavy Water has been postponed until 2019. We thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding. We look forward to bringing the world’s best male and female SUP athletes back to San Francisco in 2019 where they will battle a 12km course from Aquatic Park under the iconic Golden Gate bridge concluding with a surf battle and finish at Ocean Beach. The race only will run if the waves are at least 10 feet or bigger, a size the ocean was unable to produce during the end of October. With the race course being run in reverse of the previous two years and women being invited to participate for the first time, anticipation levels were at an all-time high. Nevertheless, the swell did not cooperate and left race organizers with little choice but to call it off.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

