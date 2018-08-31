



It’s that time of the year again: voting for the 2018 SUP Awards is open! The most prestigious honors in standup paddling are up for grabs and once again, YOU decide who wins.

The Awards, now in their eighth year, honor the top athletes, performances, expeditions, movies and philanthropic efforts in the sport. The SUP staff spent the past few weeks meticulously curating a star-studded list of nominees for Male and Female Paddler of the Year, as well as four incredible journeys that have earned nominations for Expedition of the Year. Now, the final and most important decision comes down to the votes of our loyal readers and followers.

The final results will be announced on October 7 — the final day of the 2018 Pacific Paddle Games presented by Salt Life. While we’ll release more details on this in the coming weeks, suffice it to say, the anticipation for the biggest weekend in SUP just went up another notch.

So support your favorite paddler and VOTE NOW for the 2018 SUP Awards!

