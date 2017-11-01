2018 Winter Olympic Snowboarding Slopestyle Course Plans Revealed





To celebrate “100 Days to go” fever as the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeonChang draws closer, the FIS has released the mock-ups for the upcoming snowboard slopestyle course. After the constant barrage of criticism from riders and coaches of the 2014 slopestyle course in Sochi, the 2018 plan looks interesting to say the least.

When referring to the classic flow of rail sections at the top and jumps at bottom that we are accustomed to seeing, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference. But when you look a bit further into each individual section, there are definitely some never-before-seen features set to make their debut in PyeongChang.

Designed by Schneestern, a German-based company that designed the test event back in February of last year, a skate-style bowl looks to be jumping from every snowboarder’s dream and onto the big screen, as well as some interesting tranny, closeout, and transfer options.

“While participants of the Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard Committee got a first glimpse on the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games slopestyle course design during the annual FIS Autumn meeting beginning of October, the details of the course are finally open to the public with only 100 days to go until this winter’s major event in South Korea.

The layout of the slopestyle course is based on the model seen when the Freeski and Snowboard Olympic test events were staged in the Phoenix Park back in February 2016.

However, Schneestern, the Germany-based company in charge for the design, has added and adjusted some elements in the time since then, looking to improve even further a course that was already heralded for its inventiveness by many of the world’s top slopestyle athletes at the test event two seasons ago.

Some features on the course were shifted from left to right to improve camera angles for television needs, while the fifth section of the course now offers even more possibilities for creativity.

By adding new lines and creative options for the athletes, too, and giving the course an unique and intriguing look for millions of viewers around the world, the Schneestern crew has lived up to the expectations to deliver a groundbreaking competition venue for.” – FIS

