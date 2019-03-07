2019/20 Mountain Collective Passes Are on Sale for Only $449





On Thursday, the Mountain Collective Pass announced that a limited number of passes for the 2019/20 season are on sale right now for only $449 for adults, and $99 for kids (12 and under).

The Mountain Collective Pass gives passholders two days of skiing/riding (with no blackout dates) at each of these 16 ski resorts across the globe: Alta Ski Area, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Big Sky Resort, Coronet Peak + The Remarkables, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Lake Louise, Mammoth Mountain, Niseko United, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Snowbird, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Sugarbush Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Thredbo Alpine Village, as well as its first South American partner Valle Nevado.

Passholders also get one free bonus lift ticket (for a limited time) at the resort of their choosing, as well as 50 percent off regularly priced lift tickets at all of the resorts after they use up their two days. And just to toss a cherry on top, this deal also includes two additional days at Chamonix Mont Blanc, France.

“We are excited for the eighth season of The Mountain Collective,” Christian Knapp, Chief Marketing Officer, Aspen Skiing Company said in a press release. “Consumers have a wide range of needs and the Mountain Collective Pass fits a niche.”

Mountain Collective has also partnered with Protect Our Winters (POW) to help educate and unify the skiing and snowboarding communities around the issue of climate change. And in an effort to do so, the 2019/20 pass also includes a free one-year membership to POW.

Not to mention that the inclusion of Valle Nevado also offers many skiers/riders the option to plan a ski trip during summertime.

“As The Mountain Collective’s first South American resort partner, we are elated to be able to offer international skiers a ‘summer’ skiing destination in the magnificent Andes Mountains,” Ricardo Margulis, General Manager of Valle Nevado said in a press release. “With this new partnership, North American skiers can truly keep the fabled ‘Endless Winter’ alive.”

With so many multi-resort season pass options available these days, it can be tough to nail down which one is the right one to invest in. But with this pass offering up 52,117 acres of terrain, 2,378 trails and 361 lifts, all at this price … it might just make the decision that much easier.

