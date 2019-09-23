Are You Ready for the 2019 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride?





Welcome to 2019’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) – an annual charity motorcycle ride that now takes place in more than 700 cities across 110 countries around the world.

And on Sunday, Sept. 29, ladies and gentlemen (120,000 riders to be exact) will dawn their most dapper outfits, saddle up on their classic-meets-vintage styled motorcycles, and ride together in support of men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. To date, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised over $18.5 million on behalf of official charity partner, The Movember Foundation, with a goal of raising a further $7 million to the cause this year.

Founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa in Sydney, Australia, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has swiftly become the biggest motorcycle fundraising event in the world. “This achievement is thanks to our incredible ride hosts and fundraisers, who have really taken this concept and elevated it to the next level,” Hawwa tells ASN.

With this year’s ride soon approaching, we suggest you hop on over to www.GentlemansRide.com and get registered. It’s free to register and you can easily join a ride in a city near you. And if you’re not a motorcycle rider, there are still ways for you to participate – you can sponsor any rider on their DGR peer-to-peer fundraising page (Wink Wink) with your tax deductible donation. (Remember, it’s all for a great cause and every little bit helps.)

We’ve assembled an inside scoop for this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with what’s new for this year and some of the key components to be help you get ready to participate.

Welcome Ladies!

Women have always been welcome to ride in DGR and many women have played significant roles in its success. As you can imagine, many women have male friends or family members in their lives who have dealt with prostate cancer or mental health issues. This year, there has been a bigger push to invite women to join in on the fun.

In fact, one of the big initiatives this year revolves around informing everyone that the Gentleman’s Ride is not a boys club – it’s a ride that supports men’s mental health and prostate cancer reseach; and women are equally invited to join the ride, spread the word, and donate to the cause. To show the brand’s transparency, this year they have created an art deco campaign showcasing men and women enjoying a dapper ride together.

DGR has also nominated five men and five women around the world as global ambassadors (I happen to be one of them.)

Suiting Up Dapper

Inspired by a photograph of television show “Mad Men’s” Don Draper on a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit, it was decided a themed ride would be a great way to bring together the classic-meets-vintage styled motorcycle community. And in doing so, DGR has quickly become the biggest motorcycle event in the world. As Grand Marshal leading this year’s Orange County ride, I’ll be sporting a custom-tailored suit by b.spoke style made with a fantastic breathable and flexible fabric with signature DGR lining. So dust off your finest attire and get ready for a super fun day or riding and helping others.

Classic-Meets-Vintage Style Motorcycles

The Gentleman’s Ride is a celebration of classic-meets-vintage style motorcycles. And to make things easy in selecting a bike for the event – whether you own, borrow, or rent – a style guide has been created to give you an idea of what you should ride. In no particular order, you’ll look fantastic on a cafe racer, bobber classic, scooter, tracker, scrambler, old school chopper, modern classic, sidecar, or brat styled motorcycle.

What You Can Do

Again, if you’re a motorcycle rider, male or female, just hop over to GentlemansRide.com and register to join a ride near you. If you live in Orange County, you can register and join us for this year’s only fully coastal ride along the Pacific Ocean (Get registered to join and see our starting point and ride map).

If you’re not a motorcycle rider, but would like to participate, make a small donation to any of the registered riders.

Hope to see you all this Sunday, Sept.29. Stay Dapper!

