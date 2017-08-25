3 ski areas you can buy right now





Any skier worth their road salt has dreamed of owning his or her own ski area. Seriously, who hasn’t imagined a day with no lift lines, no fancy ticket scanners and fresh tracks from daylight to twilight?

Then, of course, reality sets in, and we realize we don’t have an extra $50 million lying around to buy up our favorite ski hill.

But what if we could purchase our own slice of ski paradise without selling the family farm? This year, a few smaller mountains hit the market at prices that aren’t just reasonable, but downright realistic.

For all of the ski dreamers with a little extra bacon on the side, here are a few resorts that you could call home in time for the snow to fall.

Blacktail Mountain, Montana: $3.5 million

If you’re looking for a ski hill and a sound investment, then Blacktail Mountain can’t be passed up. Located near Whitefish, Montana, Blacktail is already profitable, employing nearly 100 locals and hosting approximately 45,000 skiers a year.

For $3.5 million, some savvy snow guru will get nearly 1,500 vertical feet of skiing, plus four chairlifts and views of Glacier National Park. The ski area is 100 percent natural snow and receives 250 inches of the good stuff every year.

Maple Valley, Vermont: $950,000

For less than the price of most houses in the suburbs, you could own 16 trails and over 1,000 vertical feet of Vermont ski goodness. Maple Valley Ski Area hit the market earlier this summer at just $950,000 — a paltry price tag for 370 acres of private terrain in New England.

Just a couple of hours from Boston and New York, Maple Valley features two chairlifts, a T-bar and a three-story base lodge that might be the sweetest place on the East Coast to call home.

Marshall Mountain, Montana: $2.95 million

Just 7 miles outside of Missoula, Marshall Mountain offers a unique opportunity to own a slice of ski history within a snowball’s throw of Missoula. Featuring 156 acres of skiable terrain, a renovated base lodge and a handful of lifts, the ski area is listing for $2.95 million.

At an asking price that cheap, this is a golden chance to get the buddies to go all in on a private alpine playground.

