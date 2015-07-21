



30 Lakes in 30 Days | Douglas Lake | Tennessee

If you’re into SUP fishing, or looking to get into SUP fishing, Douglas Lake, Tennessee, is an ideal place to get your lures wet. Renowned for its population of Crappie and Large Mouth Bass, the fishing in Douglas Lake is suited for beginner SUP fisherman and experienced anglers alike. With more than 550 miles of shoreline and a surface area of around 30,000 acres at full pool, paddlers are guaranteed to find areas of isolation, even in summertime, when the lake experiences its most abundant influx of visitors. While much of the lake’s shoreline is privately owned, public recreation facilities are provided at Douglas Dam. There, visitors can enjoy a campground complete with hookups and showers, a picnic area, an all-seasons launch ramp and a swimming beach.

