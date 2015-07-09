



30 Lakes in 30 Days | Echo Lake | Maine

Maine is well known for its coastal offerings—quaint, seaside towns teeming with seafood and lobster. But past its rocky coastline, massive forests give way to inland waterways teeming with opportunity for freshwater paddling. Echo Lake, on the Westernmost side of Mount Desert Island—known to be the “quiet side” of the island—in Acadia National Park, exemplifies the beauty of Northeastern paddling as well as any of the many lakes in the region. Crystal clear, shallow (only 66ft), warm and fresh water allows for all kinds of exploring, paddling and swimming. The biggest draw to the lake is Echo Lake Beach, located on the southern end and is perfect for the entire family to kick back and enjoy the scenery. Beach Mountain’s sky high cliffs surround the western part of the lake and even have all level hiking trails up to the top, giving you a 360 view of the island. Launch a SUP, canoe or kayak from Ike’s Point and get to exploring. Brook Trout fill the water so you can even give fishing a go.

Best Season: One outstanding aspect of Maine is the stark contrast between seasons. Echo Lake experiences all the seasons, with cold, snowy winters and an Autumn bright with fallen leaves. But if you’re looking for warm weather, summer is likely your most hospitable bet. And summertime in Maine is about as pretty as it gets.

Lodging: Echo Lake Lodge offers cozy cottages for around $100 a night, and a lodge for group accommodations. For a more rugged alternative, check out Echo Lake Camp, but be sure to call and make reservations in advance. With all the area has to offer, campsites fill up quickly.

