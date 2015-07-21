30 Lakes in 30 Days | Lake Lure | North Carolina





There’s no shortage of things to do at Lake Lure, North Carolina. First and foremost for our purposes, there are around 720 acres of surface water and 21 miles of shoreline for your paddling delight. It’s long, narrow layout makes paddling across Lake Lure an easy, leisurely feat, while paddling its length provides a tougher, more advanced challenge. In addition to the plentiful paddling opportunities Lake Lure has on offer, visitors are also welcomed with seemingly limitless options for hiking, biking, fishing, bird watching, golfing, and even skiing in the winter months. Outside of winter, Lake Lure enjoys exceptionally hospitable weather conditions due to its proximity to the “Thermal Belt,” making the other activities on tap in the region even more enjoyable. Hike your way up to Chimney Rock Park for a breathtaking view of the lake and surrounding wilderness, or stop in to Cedar Creek Stables to tour the countryside by horseback.

There’s no better way to get acquainted with Lake Lure than to camp on its shores. The many facilities for campers give vacationers a variety of options; whether you’re looking for a sprawling spread for the whole family or an intimately secluded nest for a romantic couple, Lake Lure has just the accommodations for you.

