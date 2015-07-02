



30 Lakes in 30 Days | Pearl Lake | Colorado

At 167 acres, this SUP-camping gem in northwest Colorado offers prime solitude due to its no-wake restrictions and non-electric campsites. Leave camp early in the morning and your board will disappear beneath a shin-high shroud of steam, with Farwell Mountain looming overhead. In the fall, watch your wake ripple with the golden reflection of Aspen leaves and gaze at the vistas: the views are more expansive than ever due to recent pine beetle eradication efforts. Bring your fishing rod for native cutthroats, and extra hotdogs for catching crawdads with the kids. To get there, head north from Steamboat Springs on County Road 129, 23 miles to Pearl Lake Road.

Camping: Pearl Lake State Park offers 36 campsites, all with great views of the lake (Tip: camps 28-33 are right on the water). Reservations are suggested for summer use and can be made up to six months in advance. (800-678-2267)

Lodging: The state park offers two yurts for rent, with commanding views from the front porch. For cabins with restaurant and bar, try Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse.

