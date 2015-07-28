



30 Lakes in 30 Days | Wallowa Lake | Oregon

Wallowa Lake, Oregon, is referred to as “The Crown Jewel,” “The Sapphire in a Sea of Astounding Landscapes,” and the “WOW of the Wallowas.” These monikers are attributable to the surrounding mountains with snow tips, marvelous fishing, and the lake’s clean and clear water. On a calm day, whether on a SUP or not, it’s easy to peer down and watch fish swimming along the bottom, allowing anyone to do a little ‘see fishing.’

On the south side, Wallowa Lake State Park, lodging is offered in one of many cabins on the river and among the trees. Land recreational activities include horseback riding, hiking, bird watching and relaxing, of course.

The crisp mountain air, brilliant night sky, emerald green valley and the warmth of its locals will be an experience that’s hard to find anywhere outside the Sapphire in a Sea of Astounding Landscapes.

