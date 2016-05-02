350-pound bull shark caught from tiny ‘UFO’ boat; ‘don’t bite my arm’





A fisherman in what might be the world’s smallest fishing boat hooked into a 350-pound bull shark that towed him for an hour before he managed to bring it to the surface where observers were incredulous.

As the hook was about to be removed, you can hear someone on the video saying, “This is insane.”

The fisherman was Capt. Ben Chancey, who was taking timeout from his Chew On This Fishing Charters in Cape Coral, Florida, to try fishing from the “little tiny UFO” called an Ultraskiff 360.

The result was impressive, if also insane:

Chancey told GrindTV he was fishing at Boca Grande Pass, located at the south end of Gasparilla Island in southwest Florida. He used a live cownose ray to hook the behemoth bull shark that Chancey said was the “biggest fish ever caught out of that type of boat by hundreds of pounds.”

“Here we go,” he said once he hooked the bull shark.

“Oh baby, come on up, you got me shaking.

“Wow, what a monster.”

Once he got it to the side of his boat, Chancey noticed the bull shark’s sharp teeth getting a little too close, prompting him to say, “Don’t bite my arm.”

Fortunately, it didn’t bite and Chancey managed to remove the hook and release the bull shark.

