5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

Every rock climber starts somewhere. Alex Honnold didn’t start his career free-soloing until he had countless multi-pitch climbs under his belt. Tommy Caldwell didn’t send the Dawn Wall on his first day out at the crag and neither should you. If you have dreams of scaling the big walls in Yosemite Valley or attempting daring first ascents like the pros, you have got to start small. Fortunately, North America has plenty of classic multi-pitch climbs for beginners — worthy locations where you don’t have to sacrifice adventure for accessible climbing and beautiful views.

Rock climbing is an adventurous and varied sport which, fortunately, can be just as exciting for 5.6 leaders as well as 5.12 leaders. Challenging yourself to climb new and diverse styles of rock will make you a more well-rounded and competent climber. If you’re planning on getting out on the rock in 2020, these five classic multi-pitch climbs are all great places to start. The right locations can help keep adventure in the pursuit high, while each suggestion is packed with learning potential to help you practice the necessary skills for when it’s time to tackle those larger vertical objectives and more exposed walls that keep you dreaming.

Stay safe, have fun, and climb on.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!