5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

Direct Route 5.6 | First Flatiron, Boulder, CO

The Flatirons jut dramatically out of Colorado’s foothills and mark the beginning of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Boulder, Colo., sits just on the eastern edge of this continent-long mountain range and can be seen in its entirety from the top of the Flatirons. Summiting the first Flatiron for the view alone is worth it. As a multi-pitch route rated 5.6, the First Flatiron is great for beginners. However, climbers should be comfortable with long run-outs and tricky gear. The climbing is only 5.6, and many experienced climbers will free-solo it. That said, budding multi-pitch climbers should only go on this adventurous climb if they possess a strong lead head and are confident in their gear placements. With that in mind, climbers can enjoy moving along 10 glorious pitches of diverse rock climbing and take pleasure in the sweeping summit views.

Why it’s a classic: The Flatiron rock formations are unique, the length of the climb is perfect for a day-long adventure, and the summit views are spectacular.

Learning potential: A crucial part of rock climbing is building up confidence while being significantly run out. Climbing the First Flatiron is a great way to practice this skill. While the Direct Route is safe and relatively low-angle, it will challenge the beginning climbers’ lead head and ability to climb confidently.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!