5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

North Arête of Crystal Crag 5.6 | Mammoth Lakes, CA

Known for being an excellent first alpine route, the North Arête of Crystal Crag is one summit you don’t want to miss. It’s close proximity to town, sweeping views of Mammoth Lakes and unforgettable “crystal corridor” on the final pitch makes the North Arête an instant classic. The approach is an enjoyable and moderate trek through the ponderosa pine forests of the High Sierra, passing the clear-blue Mammoth Lakes and arriving at the foot of Crystal Crag. The North Arête is pure fun, with many places for a comfortable rest, and time to turn around and enjoy the view. The most memorable part of the climb is the last pitch where the rock beneath your hands and feet turns from gray granite to pure white quartz. It’s unlike any other climbing feature — and well worth the trip.

Why it’s a classic: Fun climbing with a great view, and a beautiful Crystal Corridor to enjoy right before the summit.

Learning potential: The North Arête is low-angle and wanders slightly. This makes the route feel secure but still challenging enough to be fun. There are plenty of ledges, trees, and crack systems to build anchors at, making it a great route for beginning trad leaders.

