5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

Star Check, 5.8+ | Squamish, BC

Star Check is a classic multi-pitch climb with a moderate approach, a spectacular view, and fun climbing to boot. This route wanders up a low-angle arete on a bluff feature that overlooks the Cheakamus River in British Columbia. While climbing, make sure to pause and look behind you! The view is breathtaking. This route is popular among beginning rock climbers because of its unique location and beautiful views, so plan accordingly. The 5.8+ grade feels fair, and the bolts aren’t spaced too far apart so the climb generally feels comfortable for anyone climbing at the grade. If you happen to visit the budding adventure town of Squamish in British Columbia, Star Check is a “must-do” climb for any rock climber.

Why it’s a classic: The location can’t be beaten, the accessibility is unique, and the climb is a joy!

Learning potential: This is a great first multi-pitch climb. The anchors are all bolted, and there is a safe distance between all of the bolts for the leader to clip on each pitch. It’s a safe, fun multi-pitch route that will help you build your confidence rock climbing outside.

