5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

The South Face 5.7, South Six-Shooter | Indian Creek, UT

For any desert climber, towers hold a special place of interest. Desert towers are sources of adventure and provide a unique sense of accomplishment once you finally stand at the high point and see the desert from a new perspective. For many climbers, the South Six-Shooter is a logical first of many towers to climb in a lifetime. Located in Indian Creek, Utah, South Six-Shooter has great climbing, bolted anchors, and a view that goes on for miles. The approach up a talus cone can be brutal, but the fun climbing and balance-y mantle move to reach the summit make the tiresome approach worth it.

Why it’s a classic: As desert towers go, its location is epic and the summit views are spectacular. The climbing is fun and since it’s on a talus slope, the summit view is much higher than you have to climb.

Learning potential: This is a great multi-pitch climb for beginning trad leaders. The anchors are all bolted, so climbers who aren’t confident in their anchor-building skills can enjoy this tower and practice gear placements! There is also some crack climbing on this tower, which makes it a great place for practicing your crack technique.

