5 Classic Multi-Pitch Climbs for Beginners

Thin Air 5.6 | Cathedral Ledge, NH

The Northeast is known more for its ice climbing than its rock climbing, but look long enough and you will find this hidden gem in New Hampshire. Thin Air on Cathedral Ledge combines the adventure of a much harder route, with the good protection and enjoyable movement of easier climbs. There is a mix of bolted and gear anchors, so leaders should be ready for anything. This climb, although fun, will make new rock climbers think. For climbers wanting to test themselves mentally, this climb is a great start. There is a run-out slab, a techy traverse, an interesting chimney and a fun little boulder problem at the top. Sit back and enjoy the view before a casual hike back down to the main trail.

Why it’s a classic: With a relaxing approach, varied climbing, and a beautiful view, this climb hits all the marks for a worthy classic.

Learning potential: Traverses can be challenging for even the most confident of rock climbers. Thin Air allows new climbers to get a feel for traversing terrain, while also keeping it safe. The well-protected traverse can be spooky but finding those gear placements and trusting your feet will help any climber improve.

