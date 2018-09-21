5 Greatest Sea Kayaking Camping Trips in North America

These five sea kayaking camping trips offer the type of deep wilderness experience you’ll be telling stories about for the rest of your life. Each is blissfully remote; many of these destinations don’t even have hiking trails, let alone roads.

They are singularly scenic; with nothing quite like them anyplace else on earth. And they are teeming with life; you will encounter abundant flora and fauna—including rare species like bald eagles and blue whales.

What you won’t encounter are other people. Or development. At the same time, these camping trips are not exactly roughing it—a tandem kayak can carry 900 pounds, which is more than enough room for the equipment, provisions, and supplies needed to serve hot breakfasts, full-blown lunch buffets, and three-course dinners every day.

Without further ado, here are some of the greatest sea kayaking camping trips in North America.