The coronavirus pandemic has indefinitely altered what many once knew as the workplace. And aside from essential workers thankfully caring for the ill, keeping supply chains in motion, and maintaining public services, a whole lot of employees (still fortunate to be working) have been delegated to a brave new work status: remote.

Bringing office culture home has it benefits. Online Zoom meetings allow you to introduce your cats to your co-workers, or sport the mullet equivalent of workplace attire (business up top within camera view; pajama pants below). When employers aren’t monitoring productivity, the homebound activities resume: baking another experimental bread, streaming epic films, taking on new fitness regimens, or deciding not to get out of bed at all.

Remote work also has its pitfalls. Like isolation. Take comfort that it could be worse. You could be stuck on a remote island for six months. Or waking before dawn in driving wind and rain to hike up to a lookout to record the non-existent visibility. Perhaps your work life could be locked deep in Antarctica for a year, getting probed by medical researchers to observe your reaction to oxygen-deprived tasks at -58 degrees, looking ahead to four more months of darkness. On the other hand, if any of that sounds exciting, your career search may have just gotten easier. Here are five jobs in the most extreme environments on the earth. They can provide some therapeutic perspective on what it really means to “work remote.”

